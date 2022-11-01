Oct. 29
11:51 p.m., 1200 Blk S. Meadowhaven Ln., Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 29
5:17 p.m., 1000 Blk E. Post Oak, Emergency Medical Response
3:50 p.m., 3200 Blk N. Rock Rd., Assist Citizen
8:34 a.m., 1700 Blk N. Walnut Creek Dr., Emergency Medical Response
Oct. 28
7:55 p.m., 1100 Blk Arbor Meadows Ct., Water Issue
3:30 p.m., 1800 Blk E. Osage Rd., Emergency Medical Response
11:42 a.m., 1200 Blk N. Lake View Dr., Emergency Medical Response
7:50 a.m., 5700 Blk S. Greenwich Rd., Emergency Medical Response
1:15 a.m., 3250 S. Turnpike Dr., Wichita, Building Fire
Oct. 27
9:16 p.m., 2700 Blk E. Mason Ridge Dr., Electrical Issue
Oct. 26
9:52 p.m., 2400 Blk N. Newberry, Emergency Medical Response
9:06 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
7:28 p.m., 10000 Blk S. Hillside Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
3:42 p.m., 300 Blk S. Rock Rd., Emergency Medical Response
3:36 p.m., 4528 S. Hemlock, Wichita, Building Fire
2:02 p.m., 700 Blk N. Timberleaf Dr., Emergency Medical Response
9:24 a.m., 400 Blk W. Meadowlark Blvd., Emergency Medical Response
8:41 a.m., 900 Blk E. Cross Creek Ct., Assist Citizen
Oct. 25
9:14 p.m., 400 Blk N. Westview Dr., Emergency Medical Response
7:38 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Meadowbrook, Emergency Medical Response
3:22 p.m., E. Madison Ave. & N. Rock Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 24
8:31 p.m., 1000 Blk N. Bel Arbor Cir., Emergency Medical Response
7:00 p.m., 401 E. Showalter, Rose Hill, Building Fire
6:48 a.m., 8200 Blk S. Hillside Rd., Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 23
7:07 p.m., 400 Blk S. Lakeview Dr., Emergency Medical Response
6:11 p.m., 500 Blk W. Songbird St., Assist Citizen
12:38 p.m., 1300 Blk E. Evergreen Ln., Assist Citizen
9:03 a.m., 1300 Blk N. Hamilton Dr., Assist Citizen
6:34 a.m., 1100 Blk E. James St., Emergency Medical Response
12:21 a.m., N. Buckner St. & Rosewood, Motor Vehicle Accident