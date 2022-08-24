Arrest Report
Aug. 22, 1:03 a.m., Tommie D. Foster, 27, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 21, 11:42 p.m., Charles E. Gray, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 21, 11:42 p.m., Austin D. Buttel, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 21, 2:22 a.m., Juan E. Navarrete, 21, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 21, 1:12 a.m., Heather C. Nelson, 48, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 21, 12:55 a.m., 17-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 20, 9:02 p.m., Joshua P. Martin, 18, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 20, 8:56 a.m., Lana K. S. Hizey, 40, Derby, Derby Warrant
Aug. 20, 3:00 a.m., Samantha D. Harris, 35, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 20, 12:43 a.m., Kiana D. Haden, 20, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 18, 11:57 a.m., Charissa R. Brown, 48, Mulvane, Outside Arrest
Aug. 17, 3:29 p.m., Thomas B. Martens, 41, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 17, 3:29 p.m., Matthew J. Ramagli, 38, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 17, 1:06 a.m., Timothy A. Davidson, 32, USA, Derby Warrant
Aug. 15, 11:40 p.m., Ryan T. Coufal, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 15, 9:45 p.m., Mark A. Haukom, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 15, 8:45 p.m., Ashlee L. Jackson, 27, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 15, 7:01 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile female, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 15, 6:20 p.m., Nathan P. Alexander, 45, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
Aug. 21, 5:11 p.m., 226 W. Market St.
Embezzlement
Aug. 19, 12:35 p.m., 1218 N. Dry Creek Dr.
Larceny
Aug. 20, 12:48 p.m., report at 2019 E. Zachary Dr.
Aug. 18, 5:13 p.m., NB S. K15 Hwy and W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 15, 7:15 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd. #400
Aug. 15, 4:53 p.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 15, 4:37 p.m., 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 15, 8:52 a.m., report at 711 E. Meadowlark Pl.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 20, 8:35 p.m., Injury hit-and-run, 1700 E. Madison Ave.
Aug. 19, 6:38 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 19, 12:40 p.m., Non-injury accident, 2542 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 18, 8:21 p.m., Injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Tall Tree Rd.
Aug. 18, 4:24 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Osage Rd.
Aug. 18, 3:41 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1700 E. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 17, 3:11 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 17, 12:56 p.m., Injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 16, 8:24 p.m., Non-injury accident, S. Oliver St. and E. 55th St. S.
Aug. 16, 10:03 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 816 N. Bel Arbor Ct.
Aug. 15, 3:21 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Aug. 15, 3:05 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Market St. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 15, 7:34 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rockford St.
Aug. 14, 5:37 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 14, 3:31 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 14, 2:50 p.m., Non-injury accident, Sonic, 107 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 14, 9:05 a.m., Non-injury accident report, 1516 N. Derby Hills Ct.
Vandalism
Aug. 21, 11:24 a.m., report at 2318 N. Duckcreek Ln.
Aug. 19, 6:29 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #323
Aug. 15, 11:01 a.m., report at 325 N. Woodlawn Blvd.