Arrests
Jan. 2, 1:10 a.m., Erika A. Morales, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m., Daniel J. Kline, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Jan. 1, 6:52 a.m., Todd L. Gonzalez, 54, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Jan. 1, 12:31 a.m., Devine J. Kalita, 25, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Dec. 31, 2:42 a.m., Deborah A. Anderson, 58, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Dec. 30, 10:23 a.m., Tempest S. Piper, 18, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 30, 8:59 a.m., James R. Jones, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 30, 8:38 a.m., Misty D. Dockers, 33, Derby, Derby Warrant
Dec. 30, 8:03 a.m., Xavier J. Brown, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 30, 2:13 a.m., Casey D. Bruce, 36, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Dec. 29, 8:13 a.m., Nicholas L. Richardson, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., James M. Martin, 35, Derby, Harassment by Telecommunication Device
Dec. 28, 8:14 a.m., Jonathan J. Grettenberg, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 27, 11:26 a.m., Dwayne V. Hambright, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 26, 10:32 p.m., Ann N. Allen, 49, Kearney, Mont., Driving Under the Influence
Dec. 26, 9:50 p.m., Brandon L. McLoud, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 23, 2:17 a.m., Micah K. Cain, 37, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Dec. 21, 10:39 p.m., Kendall S. Shain, 24, Valley Center, Outside Arrest
Dec. 21, 8:44 a.m., Nicole L. Bell, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Dec. 21, 8:44 a.m., Talmadge F. Whitehead Sr., 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Jan 2, 9:09 p.m., 1360 N. Hamilton Dr. #B
Dec. 31, 10:31 p.m., Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave. #1103
Dec. 24, 10:02 p.m., report at 2812 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 29, 3:54 a.m., 1007 E. Chestnut Rd.
Fraud
Dec. 30, 10:06 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Jan. 1, 1:07 a.m., report at 128 W. Emma St.
Dec. 29, 10:50 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Dec. 29, 10:377 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 28, 3:25 p.m., 318 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 23, 6:45 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 20, 10:15 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 20, 9:02 a.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 4:38 p.m., report at 2101 E. Country View Dr.
Dec. 19, 4:35 p.m., report at 2101 E. Country View Dr.
Dec. 19, 3:58 a.m., Bank of the West, 300 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Dec. 30, 4:46 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 30, 3:16 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Pinion Rd.
Dec. 29, 3:24 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 29, 1:03 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 28, 5:31 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 28, 11:24 a.m., non-injury accident, 1600 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 27, 2:20 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 27, 1:15 p.m., non-injury accident, 1824 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 25, 7:42 p.m., non-injury accident, 1430 E. Deer Trail St.
Dec. 24, 12:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Dec. 23, 3:42 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Dec. 23, 3:08 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Baltimore Ave. and E. Kay St.
Dec. 23, 1:06 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave. and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 22, 3:23 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 22, 1:41 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 22, 12:41 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 22, 12:23 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Market St.
Dec. 21, 4:47 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 21, 12:45 p.m., non-injury accident, 600 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 20, 4:32 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Oak Forest Ln.
Dec. 20, 12:39 p.m., non-injury accident, 1200 Blk. of N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 20, 12:33 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 19, 5:59 p.m., non-injury accident, 2825 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 2:11 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 19, 2:11 p.m., injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 2:10 p.m., injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Jan. 1, 10:35 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 28, 7:46 p.m., report at Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Dec. 26, 10:56 a.m., report at Derby Skate Park, 424 E. Market St.
Dec. 21, 8:41 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 20, 7:24 a.m., report at 901 N. Briarwood Rd.