RR stadium #6.JPG

The deconstruction of the "old" Panther Stadium continued on Monday, Dec. 21. The crews of Pearson Construction took down the home bleachers after removing the concession stands three days earlier. The project will include, among other items, a brand-new grandstand with entry on both sides and a press box. It'll also feature new concession stands and entry points to the stadium. A guaranteed maximum price of $7,377,704 was set for the project in October. The "new" Panther Stadium is set to open on Aug. 27, 2021.

