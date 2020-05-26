I’ll never forget taking a trip down to Austin, Texas, during my freshman year in college. While eating barbecue at The Salt Lick and going to an authentic honky tonk are experiences that will stick with me, there’s a word that I saw frequently while down south – part of an Austin slogan – that keeps coming to mind recently. That word is “weird.”
“Keep Austin Weird” is an unofficial motto of the Texas capital and it’s safe to say things are pretty weird down there – and everywhere – at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Things have been pretty weird for a while, honestly. Weird how, you ask? Weird like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – as our lives have been “flip-turned upside down,” some more than others, since early March.
For me, personally, meetings I would normally cover in person are now meetings I livestream and record from my laptop. Interviews have been done almost exclusively by phone and photo opportunities of community events are pretty much non-existent. It’s a weird feeling when, as a community journalist, you can’t be out and about in the community.
Clearly, there are some exceptions – exceptions that are starting to grow – but it feels like that weirdness is going to hang around for a while. So, how do we adjust to the new normal?
I can tell you that when I have gotten out to do in-person interviews, like for a recently opened restaurant, I’ve relished that opportunity and a return to some sense of normalcy. Even so, it’s still a little weird – whether because the rest of the building is almost completely empty or I’m doing said interview from behind a mask.
“Normalcy” is a word that I think will have to be removed from our vocabulary for a little while. Weird is the new normal, and we are in the thick of it now – much like the city of Austin. However, who’s to say we can’t make that weirdness work for us?
During an interview last week, I learned about how the Derby Recreation Commission is working to push forward with its summer baseball and softball leagues – eliminating the catcher position, sanitizing equipment between at-bats, spacing teams out in the dugout and along the fence, etc. Will it be weird? Probably, but the DRC is trying to adapt to the situation like everyone else.
Responses to the current pandemic run the gamut from person to person. There are some who may fully shelter in place for as long as possible, while there are others who were ready for dine-in at restaurants and other public experiences as soon as reopening began. I’m not here to judge; I’m trying to make the best of a weird situation myself.
Personally, I feel I fall somewhere in the middle of those ideologies. I’m wearing a mask out in public and trying to stay socially distanced – but there are certain communal activities I think can still be accomplished safely in the midst of the current weirdness. After so many virtual trivia sessions and game nights, I was going a little stir crazy, so I got together with a group of friends recently to go kayaking down the Little Arkansas River.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m all down for livestreaming trivia anytime and anywhere, but that sense of human connection is still important. Am I trying to have my cake and eat it, too? Maybe so, but those feelings aren’t going to go away anytime soon. For now, we just have to learn to roll with the weird punches.
