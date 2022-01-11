It is with heartwarming pride and gratitude that I share a snapshot of how the DCF enriched the quality of life in Derby last year.
One of the first grants awarded was from the Patty Anthony Memorial Fund to support the Derby Free Spirits. My family administers this fund to honor our late sister who had Down Syndrome and enjoyed participating in peer recreational activities. Other first quarter grants included: Derby High School (spring and fall semesters) from the Career Technical Education Assistance Fund to assist with career readiness class fees; Wichita Children’s Theatre for all Derby area elementary schools to stream performances; support for the Derby Police Appreciation Banquet and Derby BBQ/Music Festival; and to the American Kidney Fund from the Arlo and Charlotte Lindsey Memorial Fund.
The second quarter began with awarding of $90,000 in scholarships to 35 Derby High School seniors from 14 funds – one of my favorite times of the year. COVID-19 Response and Recovery grants were awarded to support the DRC’s Recreation Station and USD 260’s Summer Lunch program, which was also supported by a Garinger Agency Fund grant.
In June, Community Enrichment and Kansas Health Foundation grants were awarded to USD 260/Oaklawn Elementary for Team Prime Time; Guadalupe Clinic for Blood Pressure monitoring; Derby Senior Services for fencing at the new Community Garden; and Derby Recreation Commission for Hubbard Art Center programming.
The Garinger Agency Fund and Decarsky Field of Interest Fund awarded combined grants to Derby Senior Services to complete Community Garden fencing; Derby Historical Society/Museum to provide bus transportation for school field trips; and Wichita Children’s Theater for performances for Parents As Teachers in October and all first graders in January, with additional support from an anonymous donor.
As part of efforts to improve accessibility and information, the DCF launched a new website in August and testimonial videos on social media.
Another favorite day for me was Veteran’s Day when the DCF hosted the annual celebration at the Walk of Freedom in Garrett Park. Twelve new bricks were added and 50 beautiful, patriotic quilts made by the Derby Senior Services Community Quilters were given to veterans at this event.
In December, Operation Holiday received support from the Decarsky Field of Interest Fund, Fund for the Future, and Derby Giving Circle Fund. Community Enrichment and Kansas Health Foundation grants were given to Haven Hearth to renovate the women’s guidance center; Derby Police Department for MyID program; Tanglewood Elementary for a Buddy Bench and books; City of Derby on behalf of the Derby Dolphins swim team for a new timing system; Derby Historical Society for research library upgrades; Swaney Elementary for Math & Literacy Night; and Stone Creek Elementary for Top 4 Town project. We ended the year by naming our annual award the Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award and presenting it to Colene Read.
I’m grateful to the generous donors, energetic volunteers, and dedicated board members for making 2021 a successful year of benefiting the Derby area and look forward to 2022.
