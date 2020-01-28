We know with the recent layoffs at our neighbor and largest employer in the state, Spirit AeroSystems, there may be more people looking for a job. The doors are open at the City of Derby.
As a growing municipality, we have opportunities in a variety of positions. Our current openings include Police Officer, City Planner, Building Inspector, Street Operator, Utilities Operator, Groundskeeper, and Derby Dash Van Driver (part-time). If you know of anyone who would be an asset to the City of Derby, please let them know about these opportunities and encourage them to visit DerbyKS.com/jobs to learn more.
What separates the City of Derby from other employers? The City of Derby strives to be an employer of choice. We offer benefits such as paid vacation and sick leave, paid tuition reimbursement, quality health insurance, and several paid holidays. The City also offers alternative work schedules where possible to help with work-life balance and has a very active wellness program for employees.
The City now has an easy, user-friendly applicant tracking system for job seekers. One feature of the new system is where applicants enter information they will now be able to upload résumés to autofill many fields and speed up the process. Interested applicants may visit DerbyKS.com/jobs to learn more and sign up to receive notice of job openings.
At the City of Derby we are always looking for hard-working and innovative employees with a public service mindset to join our team.
The City is committed not only to providing the best possible service to our residents, but also providing a positive and encouraging working environment for our employees.
