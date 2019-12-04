It’s officially time to jump in the pool, hit the hardwood and mats, and oil the lanes.
The fall brought four league championships to Derby as well as numerous state tournament berths, so what’s ahead for the winter?
Lady Panther basketball is coming off their fourth-straight state appearance, which includes three consecutive finishes of third or better. How will returners Sydney Nilles, Kaitlyn Kennedy and Jaidyn Schomp blend with a stellar group of underclassmen? It’ll be one of the biggest storylines in the Wichita area.
Derby wrestling was able to knock the monkey off its back and break a 33-year gap between state championships. A historic senior class is now gone, so how will its five returning state medalists fare in helping it reload in 2019-20?
Returners, returners and more returners for coach Brett Flory and boys hoops. The team played numerous underclassmen last winter (7-15) and the Panthers won two of their last three games and nearly made it to state. Can it right the ship even more this season?
Derby swimming took down Maize’s streak of nine-straight AVCTL-I titles. How can coach Jimmy Adams’ crew build upon this league shift?
After serving as an assistant, Derby native Brent Cunningham steps in for longtime coach Allie Tatrow as she pursues professional opportunities. The Panthers lost just three varsity bowlers, returning nearly their entire roster.
From features, previews, schedules and rosters, we’re happy to bring you the best Derby sports coverage in the area.
Throughout the winter, be sure to stay up to date on each team at www.derbyinformer.com. We’ll also post all game stories, photo galleries and videos on our Facebook page, “The Derby Informer.” For in-game score and video updates, follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter.
In the event of inclement weather, game changes, or if you’d like to provide news tips, you’re always welcome to email us at sports@derbyinformer.com.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.