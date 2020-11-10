By now the phrase “things may look different this year” is so frequently heard and so triggering I am considering basing a drinking game on it. I’m sure I am not the only one thinking about how “different” Thanksgiving may look.
For many of us, the prospect of gathering with loved ones to share a meal while counting our blessings (of which there are many, despite the roller coaster year it has been) feels like the ultimate catharsis after many months of uncertainty, hardship, and even despair.
An October briefing from the White House encouraged Kansans to wear masks and take other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 at fall gatherings like Thanksgiving. The KDHE secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, noted the spread of the virus among families during a news conference, “The thing that I find most interesting [about clusters in Kansas] is how people really don’t think they can get it from their family,” Norman said. “We see so many that are related to families.”
I have been exploring scenarios in my mind and cannot find many options that look much like a traditional Thanksgiving while also following CDC suggestions. For example, outdoor gatherings that are brief, for small numbers of local guests only, with masks and plenty of hand sanitizer and a bring-your-own-everything menu. Sounds festive. The brevity suggestion alone is a deal breaker for many Midwesterners. It takes my family at least 30 minutes for a single guest to say goodbye so this doesn’t seem likely to work in practice, no matter how prudent it may be.
Outdoor gatherings pose only moderate risk, but I have seen Derby have Thanksgiving Day be sunny and warm and also freezing and raining.
Then, there are other aspects. Communal cooking, kitchen-sharing, or potluck dishes are also cautioned against, at least not without frequent and mindful sanitization. If we nix the jointly prepared aspect of Thanksgiving the prospect of a feast grows less likely.
When I surveyed friends about their plans, a few indicated they will forge ahead as always, hosting guests from multiple households and states. Others are celebrating casually with members of their household. A few devised creative compromises like hosting a virtual dessert hour for those celebrating separately.
At the time I am writing this, COVID-19 cases in Kansas are on the rise. I don’t know what Thanksgiving Day will look like at our house, but we have already decided against traveling to share the day with family. I won’t pretend I am not disappointed. Although I don’t intend to cook a feast for two adults and a baby by myself, I have lots to be thankful for. My family and friends are well, and every morning I wake up is a gift. As long as we focus on our blessings (and find our way to a slice of pie), it will be a joyful Thanksgiving.
