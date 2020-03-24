Every decade the federal government counts every person in the United States. This exercise is known as the Census. The Census 2020 is particularly important this time around and school districts depend on an accurate count for important federal funding.
According to Kansas Counts, an undercount in Derby means our community could miss out on approximately $54,132.00 in federal funding (over 10 years) for each household that is missed in the 2020 Census.
In fiscal year 2016, Kansas received $6,054,507,586 through 55 federal spending programs that were guided by data derived from the 2010 Census. This included over $109 million in Title 1 Grants to schools, almost $110 million in IDEA Special Education funding, approximately $20 million in Vocational Rehabilitation Grants, $18 million in Supporting Effective Instruction Grants and a little more than $10 million in Career and Technical Education Grants. In addition to the education support, many federal programs support and assist many of the same families that are part of our school system.
The U.S. Census is required by law (U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 2) and has been conducted every 10 years since 1790. The 2020 Census will count every person where they are living on April 1, 2020, in the United States and five U.S. territories.
Every household in the United States will receive their invitation to participate by mid-March. After receiving your invitation, you can submit your responses via online, phone, or mail. Your participation in the 2020 Census is your way of saying “I count and so does my community.” Join us in our efforts to ensure every Kansas resident has the opportunity to participate – because everyone counts.
Census workers will go door to door if you do not submit your census data online, by phone or by mail. This will begin in late spring and continue through July. All Census Bureau employees will have a valid U.S. Census Bureau ID badge. If you are unsure, call the regional office for Kansas/Oklahoma in Denver at 1-800-852-6159.
