Inquiring how much a COVID-19 test would cost, I was informed that I didn’t have to worry because “the government would pay for it.”
I didn’t have the heart to put on my cranky old man hat and inform the local drugstore clerk that “the government” doesn’t pay for anything, but citizens do, either through taxes, fees, or tariffs.
Her blithe attitude was compounded when a massive $1.9 trillion spending bill passed a few weeks ago.
Few brought up an inconvenient truth: this isn’t manna from heaven, it’s real money.
We can argue all day whether it’s needed or not, but my point is that it’s borrowed, and it either needs to be repaid at some point or have interest paid on it.
We now have a national debt that has skyrocketed from $5.6 trillion in 2000 to more than $27 trillion. On top of that, there’s more than $70 trillion in off-balance sheet liabilities, such as Medicare, so there’s good reason for caution.
And consider this: we pay about $378 billion yearly on interest alone.
So we might want to slow down and think this one through. Put it this way: here’s your individual debt bill: $223,893. That’s according to usdebtclock.org, which tracks dozens of debt-related statistics.
Don’t get me wrong: I’m not totally anti-debt.
If you’re laying on a stretcher in the ER, yes, whip out the charge card. Or to pay for must-have repairs.
And if our nation is facing war, or a national emergency, such as the first round of COVID-19, or to finance research for a vaccine, no one questions the need.
But this latest incarnation was loaded with questionable expenditures, including loan bailouts for selected farmers.
Some 60 percent of it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
The carrot is the $1,400 individual check. And yes, prisoners are eligible for the money as are some people in the U.S. illegally. Ironically, I’ll use mine for my 2020 taxes.
Is that recycling?
But the $1,400 payout made up only $465 billion of the $1.9 trillion overall cost.
Sure there’s help for small businesses, but if we didn’t decimate them by locking them down last spring, they wouldn’t be in such bad shape.
Some say our funding is all wrong, all we need to do is tax the rich or sock it to corporate “greed.”
OK, fair enough, but get those laws passed first, then spend the money. No one gets paid before working.
Some economic experts say that the extra debt is manageable, and they may be right.
But they could be wrong, so we’re rolling the dice. There’s also a danger that if inflation and interest rates rise there could be an unhappy reckoning.
And we put ourselves at the mercy of our creditors, mainly China, which is rapidly overtaking us in economic might.
Then there are the psychological factors: what lesson are we teaching the next generation? I’m old enough to remember when parents usually taught their children thrift and savings. It’s not a bad overall strategy to pay as you go, building savings and not getting into deep debt.
Dave Ramsey preaches that same mantra in his advice columns in this paper each week. Our leaders need to heed his advice.
I’m all for majority rule and if, overall, Americans want to run up the debt to record levels, I’ll have to live with it, even if I disagree. I just wish that along the way, they become educated enough about civic financing to realize that – unlike the naive clerk – money doesn’t fall off of some magic tree in Washington, D.C
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.