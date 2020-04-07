The last several weeks Derby and the nation have wrestled with the results of the coronavirus. It has created fear and real paranoia in many. It has slammed the door on our lifestyles as we have known them and created a new normal, we hope is only temporary.
But will it all be temporary? Will the impact of this lifetime event change what we do and how we think forever?
Time will be the true answer to that question, but if you look at past pandemics it appears society learns something from them. And what was learned in the past can be good or bad for the future.
The Spanish Flu, known as the 1918 influenza pandemic, was an outbreak of a H1N1 virus that infected a third of the world’s population. World War I was coming to an end and public health authorities had few official protocols in place for dealing with viral pandemics, which contributed to its large impact.
Research into understanding how the 1918 pandemic happened and how it could have been prevented led to improvements in public health and helped lessen the impact of similar flu-like viruses later.
Another influenza virus, H3N2, spread around the world in 1968 creating another world pandemic. Global fatalities reached around one million people, 100,000 of which were in the U.S.
The H3N2 was exceptionally contagious, with 500,000 people becoming infected within 2 weeks of the first reported case. This pandemic helped the global health community understand the vital role of vaccinations in preventing future outbreaks.
But what societal or behavioral changes will be the results of the current pandemic? Here are a few areas that the use of technology alone might impact change.
Faith
It is safe to say, when a life-threatening element is part of a wide-spread occurrence, people of faith rely on that faith to provide a calmness and security. Others may start to seek an understanding of faith that they haven’t had before.
As I have been at home the last couple of Sundays watching online as my ministers preach to an empty sanctuary, I am reminded that all of Derby’s churches have been forced to do the same.
As we will continue to be homebound this Easter Sunday, I feel a bit of a loss. Not being able to observe one of the holiest days in the year without the rest of the congregation brings a bit of sadness to a joyful time.
On the other hand, in this time of quarantine I and many others will challenge our concepts of what it really means to minister and be in fellowship, bringing a stronger understanding in the end. It will also expand the opportunities for those who have no local congregation to sample sermons and move closer to understanding the value of faith.
Ministering can gain, but will it suffer as well? With church attendance already down across the nation will the idea of isolation ministry make it too easy for many to disconnect from the church as easily as it can make them connect? Would events and studies that effectively engage human beings better when together be replaced with a less impactful one-on-one presentation?
Business
There is no question the impact of technology has been monumental in the current pandemic. And it is probably the single largest element of difference between now and the 1968 influenza pandemic or any other.
Our ability to continue to communicate online and continue in many cases being able to conduct business at all brings a slight bit of relief to some. Video conferencing and remote work have exploded as the virus has spread. That could bring a new rush to a way of conveniently conducting business.
Health care
The rise of telemedicine during isolation periods of this pandemic may be enough to begin shifting where health care delivery takes place. Tanglewood Family Medical Center in Derby is offering virtual visits as an option during the pandemic.
Remote office visits could sky-rocket in the future offering not only a more convenient situation but providing a safer waiting room environment for those that are contagious.
Personal surveillance
Countries like Israel are using smartphones to figure out who’s been where in order to track clusters of the virus. Certainly, it is a form of surveillance that is a valuable weapon to fight the virus, but it could be frightening if used for the wrong reasons. This raises the question as to how technology could determine our socio-political rights.
As painful as the effects of the pandemic of 2020 may be on human life, the ability to move our country and community forward from the learning experiences of the event may guide the future. The difference on how well it works may come down to how we as Derbyites and Americans choose to keep, use and enhance the positives and fight against the negatives.
