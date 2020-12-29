To say the least, 2020, “the year of COVID,” will go down as a year that has had historical impact on us as individuals and a society.
Those impacts on our lives have been wide and varied, creating good, bad and, yes, even the unknown – those unknown impacts on us that are still to come in the days ahead.
Yes, frustration was a major part of our lives in the past year. The total disruption of routines, security and the human connection we had before the pandemic caused us to react. And not all reactions were positive.
On the other hand, we learned of some things in life we can do without that we thought maybe we never could have. Our inner light of compassion grew brighter during this time as we noticed people who struggled with businesses, education and, of course, their health.
Many of us found new ways to use the extra time of isolation to create new ideas or tackle a project that we may have been wanting to do for years. Parents got the chance to know their children better and see things in them they hadn’t seen before. We even learned new ways to entertain ourselves differently.
Those are just some of the good things that have given us the opportunity to mold ourselves into stronger and more purposeful people.
But what did we really do? We adapted, because we had to.
I encourage you to take a moment to stop and recognize how remarkable our human self really is and how we handled or adapted ourselves during these difficult times. Even when adjustment and adaptation aren’t easy, our inner being continued to pursue ways to make good things happen and didn’t just settle for defeat.
Example after example of positive adaptation was evident throughout our community this year. Hopefully, you will notice some of those adaptations that took place in Derby as you read through this special end-of-year issue.
Take the story of the Tanglewood kindergarten teacher that went around delivering workbooks on the doorsteps of the students’ homes during the lockdown. Not only did she go above and beyond her duty, she adapted from the normal to give students the chance to continue to learn.
The DHS class of 2020 was probably connected to more adapting than any single group in Derby. Principal Tim Hamblin worked diligently to adapt the graduation ceremonies in a way that allowed this class to still have the experiences other graduating classes had before them. With many of the traditional recognition activities senior classes are normally involved in having been cancelled, a Derby mother led the charge in creating a unique yard sign campaign as a way of giving recognition to this year’s graduates.
Businesses may have been some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. Having been forced to operate differently, many of them adapted their operations in ways that gave customers the opportunity to still patronize them. This included things like curbside delivery and limited seating or enforcing social distancing.
Businesses adapted their shopping hours for older customers only, in order to allow them to feel safer while shopping. Some businesses literally transformed the products and services they offered in order to adapt to the needs of people during a pandemic.
Derby schools literally threw the traditional form of classroom learning out the window and attempted to adapt to remote learning. Parents adapted their working schedules in order to accommodate the needs of their children.
The City of Derby was forced to cancel two major community events this year due to COVID. Another event, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was switched to a virtual ceremony. Because of that, the appearance of Santa and many other related activities were not a part of this year’s celebration.
But the city developed a new community holiday lighting event that included a drive-through where Santa was on hand safely waving to kids in cars as they drove by. Many children would holler out to Santa telling him what was on their Christmas list, making the kids feel confident Santa got the message this year.
These are just a few minor examples of people, businesses, schools and community adapting and not just settling for defeat.
Think of how you personally have become accustomed now to changing your routines, learned to focus and concentrate while in a new environment, and modified your way of existence in such a short matter of time.
Yes, our human self and inner drive to still live on for the good as an individual and a community is truly astonishing, even when sometimes we think we can’t.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.