This week is National Newspaper Week. The event takes place in early October each year and in 2020 we are celebrating 80 years of recognition.
I’ve never felt good about self-created events that may tend to be geared toward giving the industry involved a big pat on the back. So, don’t get me started about the Oscars, the ultimate back patting event.
I usually don’t say too much about National Newspaper Week. But with the venom being spewed by all the national media and that same venom spewed back at them, I want to take the opportunity to define differences between your local newspaper and the big boys.
First and foremost, we aren’t them. What a community newspaper builds its reputation on is a distinguishing characteristic – the commitment to the information needs of their community. This can define and create a cohesiveness in the community that is difficult to do otherwise.
Competing major market metropolitan newspapers spend more time covering much of the same content – national news. That isn’t all they do, but it does occupy a certain degree of their content. They tend to be less personal. And possibly even more biased than they should be.
Technology has provided more outlets for “flash in the pan” news, not to mention biased and outright inaccurate information. Many cable news networks lead the way in this category. The unfortunate result of that is a loss of trust with the consumer.
We know that trust is huge. Community newspapers are the most trusted source of local news – more than all other media combined. Community newspapers are one of the few organizations truly fighting for the interests of the public and the right to know.
No, we’re not perfect. You won’t always agree with us. And we will make some unintended mistakes. But community newspapers aren’t going anywhere. They are learning to adapt to the changes of how people gather information. One thing for certain is that information we provide is essential to keeping a community a community.
In this issue of The Informer we have helped our local high school journalists at Derby High School by publishing Panther’s Tale, their regularly published school newspaper. I encourage you to look at it in this issue. When you do, it will become apparent that the future of community journalism is in good hands.
