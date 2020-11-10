Thank you to everyone who supported me with a yard sign, your time, and your vote! I am humbled by your amazing support. I look forward to being your representative in our state capitol.
Now that the election is over, you might ask yourself, what are legislators doing before the new legislative session begins in January? Two major things are happening behind the scenes.
First, over the next two months, legislators work with the Revisor of Statutes Office to draft legislation. They take legislator’s ideas and put them into the proper legal language. There are several bills I am already having drafted; some of these are on behalf of Derby residents.
Second, even though election day is behind us, there is no rest for lawmakers. A new campaign begins almost immediately following election day. This new election is for those who will be the leaders of the Kansas House of Representatives. The Republicans and Democrats each have six leaders in the chamber for a total of 12. The two caucuses vote separately for their party leaders.
Before the vote happens, the individuals running for these positions will travel the state and try to convince their caucus members why they would be the best person for the job. On December 7 we will know who the new leaders are, or previous ones could be re-elected. When legislators are voting in leadership elections our votes are not public. These are the only votes legislators cast where people do not know how we voted, including those running for the leadership positions.
Once the leadership elections are over, the Speaker of the House begins to assign Republicans as chairmen, vice-chairmen, and committee members. The Democrats get a certain number of seats on each committee, and the Minority leader assigns their members to the various committees.
The Republicans picked up seats in the House and maintained the same amount of seats in the Senate. These gains have led to an increase in the House supermajority numbers, and the Senate already had a supermajority. Republicans will have an easier time overriding vetoes during the 2021 and 2022 sessions.
Thank you again for allowing me to serve you in Topeka!
