During the month of April Governor Kelly reviews all the bills we passed at the beginning of the month and determines whether she will sign or veto them. Some of the bills the Governor is likely to veto relate to the Second Amendment, Girls’ Sports, and Elections. I voted in favor of all the bills listed below.
The Second Amendment bill deals with reciprocity of conceal carry licenses with other states and includes a new provisional concealed carry license for the state of Kansas. Currently, in Kansas 18-to-20-year olds can open carry, but as soon as they put a jacket on over their firearm, they are now breaking the law. For concealed carry a provisional license will require 18-to-20-year olds to learn the law and pass a shooting test before they can receive a provisional license. Once they are 21, they will be able to roll their provisional licenses into a standard concealed carry license. (HB 2058)
On many occasions this past year we have heard progressive politicians tell us “listen to the science” for COVID. Now the Left is ignoring the science when it comes to women’s sports. Men have certain physical characteristics that mean they are on average stronger and faster than women. Women should not have to compete against men or transgender women who used to be men. The physical differences create an unfair competitive advantage that undoes much of the work of the last five decades since Title IX was passed and jeopardizes athletic scholarship opportunities for our daughters and granddaughters going on to college. (SB 55)
After the 2020 election cycle many of you asked us to investigate our own election laws. As the House Elections Chairman, I worked on many new reforms for our election laws this year but will not be able to list everything in this short article. The legislature passed a bill that will significantly reduce ballot harvesting and makes it so that the Executive Branch and Judicial Branch cannot alter election laws. (HB 2183 and HB 2332)
There are many great pieces of legislation that have passed this year. For more updates feel free to sign up for my newsletter on my website at www.carpenterforkansas.com. The legislature will reconvene in May to override possible vetos and finish out the legislative session. Thank you for allowing me to serve you in our state capitol!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.