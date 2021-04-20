Freedom.
It’s a lofty word often thrown around as political fodder in the United States. But what does it really mean?
I would say it’s largely an abstraction. Contrary to common American ideals, I don’t think you can point to a single set of conditions, laws or circumstances and say: “that’s freedom.”
For each freedom gained, another must be lost. And that balance is different across each society.
One example I often think about is how kids often can’t wait to start driving and gain some “freedom,” but what do they need to keep a car running? Money. How do they get money? A job. What does a job do? Cut down their free time significantly.
They may be able to drive where they want as they please, but now they spend 20 or more hours a week working. They’ve gained freedom in one area but lost it in another.
What I think is most often called “freedom” in the United States is “freedom to do whatever I want, regardless of how it affects others.” But ultimately, this is a very narrow, individualistic conception of freedom that disregards the fact that freedom comes at a cost.
The truth is my freedom is inextricably linked to the freedom of those around me. If I’m free to do as I please, but in doing so, I impose on the freedom of others, am I or anyone else really free? I don’t believe so.
Take the greedy oil tycoon who disregards air and water quality in pursuit of profit. They are exercising total individual freedom with no regard for the freedom of others.
That’s where I’d like to embrace a word that is not quite as familiar to the American political landscape: autonomy. Autonomy, in essence, is the freedom to do as I desire, unless I violate someone else’s autonomy. It’s an approach that focuses on both collective and individual freedom.
In my opinion, this is a healthier goal to aspire to than total individual freedom and ultimately ensures that the person next to me has the same level of freedom that I do. I think political discourse in the United States would be less divisive and more productive with an emphasis on this type of freedom.
If something is genuinely harming an individual because of their health or religion, then they should not be forced to make such an extreme individual sacrifice for the sake of the collective – just as the collective should not be forced to make extreme sacrifices for the sake of the individual. As I mentioned, autonomy should strike a balance between individual and collective freedom.
