A new year brings two new faces to the Derby City Council. I would like to welcome Nick Engle and Jenny Webster. They were sworn in at the January 14 City Council meeting, which began the start of their four-year term. I’d like to tell you a little bit about both of them.
Nick Engle was elected to the Ward III seat. He replaced Cheryl Bannon, who stepped down from the Council after serving 17 years.
Engle is a Financial Services Professional at Keene Insight Financial Strategies, LLC and an Agent with New York Life Insurance Company in Wichita. He grew up in Wichita and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wichita State University. Go Shox! He has been a Derby resident since 2008. Engle serves on the Board of Derby Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Chamber’s McConnell Action Group, is a member of BNI (Business Network International), and enjoys volunteering.
Jenny Webster was elected to the Ward IV seat, taking the spot of Mark Staats who served for three terms. Webster serves as Vice President, Community Development Officer at Fidelity Bank. She is a member of the Derby Rotary Club and Derby Chamber of Commerce. She was named the 2019 Ambassador of the Year. She is a founding member of Derby BNI.
Webster moved to Derby in 2002 with her husband, Tyson, and their children, Victoria and Connor. Webster is an enthusiastic supporter of Derby High School athletics and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps). She is on the service committee and advisory board of Derby Circles and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.
We are lucky to have such wonderful volunteers who love their community. I look forward to working with both Nick and Jenny in the years to come. If you would like to contact the City Council, I encourage you to visit DerbyKS.com/Council and look for the link on the right side to email the entire City Council. We look forward to serving you in 2020.
