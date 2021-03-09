When Miss Carri retired from her position as youth services coordinator at the end of January, the library knew it had some big shoes to fill. So, we are excited to welcome back Miss Hannah, who has accepted the position of youth services coordinator.
Hannah Adamson returns to the Derby Library after spending a little more than a year at Wichita Public Library’s Advanced Learning Library, where she was the children’s librarian and oversaw programming for kids age 0-11.
While COVID put a damper on children’s programming shortly after Hannah started with Wichita, she used that time to strengthen her reader’s advisory skills and discovered creative ways to interact with library users. She is looking forward to putting those skills to work to benefit kids and parents who use the Derby Library.
So what brought Hannah back to Derby?
“Derby is really a second hometown for me,” she said. “My grandparents moved to Derby in the late 1960s and raised their three children here. They still live in Derby. Coming back to Derby feels like coming home.”
Although she has eight years of experience working in youth services at the Derby Library, Hannah is excited about her new role. “Carri did so many wonderful things for the library and community, and I want to continue that legacy,” she said.
She is especially looking forward to some fun projects for the library’s social media channels and bringing her goofy sense of humor and a little bit of technology back to preschool story times.
She is also pleased to be able to carry on the work for the StoryWalk at High Park and the Arlee Killion Early Literacy Area, once it is able to welcome children again.
Her vision for the youth services team at the library is to think big.
“Our programming is solid, but there are more ways we can reach out to the community,” Hannah said. “I’d love to see a more established collaborative relationship between the library and Derby Public Schools.”
In addition to Hannah’s goals for the youth services team, she is also looking forward to working with the staff at the library again. “Eric is such an amazing director and he fosters so much innovation and creativity among his staff,” she said. “The decision to come back was easy and felt very right.”
Hannah’s first day back at the library was March 1, so stop in at the youth services department next time you are in the library, and say hi. And watch for new virtual story times with her on the library’s Facebook page, Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.