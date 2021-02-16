Behind my much-discussed, editorial-filled passion of sports is a fascination of weather and how it impacts our day-to-day lives. However, I found that I am much better in my writing than most equations, so that interest turned into a hobby.
The position of meteorologist also comes with its share of criticism. Arguably more negativity than any other job in television broadcasting and media. That’s especially true when it comes to snowfall predictions.
If you’re like me and follow local and regional meteorologists on TV and online, you have been clued in regularly with what this storm was supposed to be and how it would impact our family, friends and work. What has baffled me is the criticism in the comments online and through social media.
Without going into all the nuts and bolts of snow science, here’s one example of what makes this process so difficult. An inch of water could drop as many as 30 inches of snow or only a few inches (snow-liquid ratio). That doesn’t even account for temperature variance that could drastically change amounts within 10 to 15 miles.
The decisions of these meteorologists certainly play a big role in how we plan our lives. I and some family walked the aisles of Wal-Mart and saw non-perishable foods and items like coffee, coffee creamer fly off the shelves. That doesn’t take work commutes and schedules into account.
With almost any storm, these drastic measures could be all for naught. For some it seems like a bad dream and for others, it’s an unforgivable disturbance. I’d ask that we all step back and give these men and women some credit.
Patterns shift and days change and we’ve made a habit as a society
of holding these people to standards that are unattainable. I’ve spoken to enough meteorologists to know that there isn’t a single one in the profession who makes a forecast
to see your lives come crashing down.
Predictions are predictions. Nothing more, nothing less.
While winter is giving us a rude exit in 2021, the same rules apply to any and all severe weather. Have a safety kit ready in the event that power goes out? Take a moment and see if you have what you need. Blankets if you get stranded on roadways? Why not go grab one in preparation of the next winter road trip?
These are just a handful of examples of some of the productive steps we can all take. If you don’t use them, know you’re prepared for the next storm. A little preparation didn’t hurt anyone, did it?
