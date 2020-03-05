Is there a way to protect yourself from corona virus (that’s COVID-19 for our more precise readers)? Yes, and the short answer is that protection comes in the form of hand washing. I hate washing my hands. I have kept this secret locked away for years, decades. I really, really hate washing my hands. But I have converted – and want you to, too.
That’s not to say that I never washed my hands, but I did it half-heartedly, or quickly, and rarely with the thoroughness recommended. I would wash my hands in public, due to my deep mistrust of others’ hand cleanliness, but at home I would often skip it or do one of those quick dashes through running water. My cheeks are pink right now, imagining my mother reading this, but it’s true.
Last summer, I gave birth to a baby boy. Never in my life have I washed my hands as much as I have since having him. My hands are so dry my skin feels more like sandpaper than the soft, moisturized skin of a white collar worker.
Not only do I wash my hands more, I wash my hands better. Apparently all I needed for motivation was the real fear that something on my hands could make someone I love sick. Logically, I could have felt this fear a long time ago. But there’s something about that helpless ball of fat rolls and big eyes that makes adults want to care for babies like we don’t care for each other.
Here’s what made me finally commit to CDC-style handwashing. I used to get sick often. I have not been sick at all since giving birth. Admittedly, my lifestyle has changed – I used to travel and work long hours, but I have a new baby now. I have had a heck of a stressful year. I sleep poorly. I still work – it’s just from home, and late at night now. I eat candy like Buddy the Elf. In short, my immune system is still pretty vulnerable. And yet I still have not been sick: washing my hands well has made the difference.
Whether you’re worried about the flu, COVID-19, or just tired of picking up whatever bug your disgusting kids or disgusting coworkers bring you, wash your hands.
The CDC advises using five steps to wash: wet, lather, scrub, rinse, dry, and spending at least 20 seconds on the “scrub” step. There is much more detailed information, including printable posters, available if you search “CDC handwashing.” If that’s too hard to remember, you might try the advice I saw in a meme: Wash your hands like you’re washing Jason Momoa (or insert attractive person of your choice).
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.