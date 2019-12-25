Now that we are at the end of another year, it is a great opportunity to reflect on accomplishments and on goals for next year. I believe Sedgwick County is operating better than ever and is continuing to improve the services we provide. Here are a few highlights:
In January, we opened a beautiful new EMS station at 3575 N. Webb Road. This was the first time we used a new construction method that saved about $600,000, or 42% of the historical cost.
The community celebrated the opening of the 32,000-square-foot Doc B-29 showcase hangar in west Wichita. Overall, the project totaled $6.5 million and the County provided $200,000 to move the project forward. Doc is one of 1,644 of his kind to be manufactured in the Air Capital and is one of two flyable super fortress B-29s remaining in the world.
Finally, in January, the County committed $6 million in supplemental funding to the Sedgwick County Zoo. That funding along with $9 million in privately raised funds was needed to implement the first phase of the Zoo’s new 25-year Master Plan. The plan includes a new entryway complex, administrative offices, gift shop, an expanded and enhanced Amur Leopard habitat, and an electric train charged by solar power.
In February, Tom Stolz took the reins as County Manager. Finding and hiring senior staff is al-ways challenging for any organization. The County successfully replaced several key staff positions over the year. Overall, I believe we have excellent leaders in all the right places.
In March, we held several public forums on commercial solar and wind energy development. This came after we placed a moratorium on solar and wind energy development in the county. All renewable energy is now permitted in the codes except for the large commercial windmill turbines. That restriction was due to conflicts with existing FAA recognized runways across the county.
Through the summer, Sedgwick County Environmental Resources hosted another tire collection event. Similarly, they held an environmental waste collection event in each of the five districts. The Derby event collected a record amount of hazardous waste. The County also participated in a document shred event intended to reduce identity theft.
Over the last year, the County developed a new Strategic Plan, which was finally adopted last week. It is good practice to periodically redefine the mission statements and outline priorities for this organization.
These are just a few of the accomplishments. It has been a great year indeed.
If you have suggestions or ways to steer the county in 2020, please let me know at Jim.Howell@sedgwick.gov.
