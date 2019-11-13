A truly walkable city is impossible. There, I said it. Derby is doomed to be an unwalkable city. But, I forgot to add an asterisk. Derby can’t truly be walkable without the cooperation of drivers.
Derby has worked for months to seek input on how to make the city even more walkable. This is a project near and dear to my heart. I grew up in Derby, moved away, and then settled here as a young adult when I was ready to buy a home. A key selling feature is the city’s walkable nature and the many sidewalks and bike paths.
During the nearly eight years since I purchased my home, I have walked or jogged all over Derby. I’m one of those “walkers” that walks pretty much every day, despite the weather; sometimes I even take two walks a day. I walk by myself, with my dogs, with friends, and now, with my baby in a stroller. I’ve taken routes nine or ten miles long as well as short loops through my neighborhood. And while I walk, I watch.
What I have seen is not encouraging for anyone in favor of a pedestrian-friendly city. Derby drivers are horrible about allowing pedestrians to cross. This includes, perhaps most dangerously, at marked crosswalks. It is rare that a driver actually stops for me – even when I am clearly visible, pushing a large black stroller across the road at a highly visible crosswalk.
During the past few months I have read about a number of incidents where pedestrians were reportedly struck at crosswalks in Derby, or had close calls. This does not surprise me. It only surprises me that it does not happen more. Derby is the land of willfully blind drivers. I often am the only car to stop for children waiting to cross the street at Kay and Woodlawn as cars whiz by from the other direction. I see it over and over again at every crosswalk.
As Derby develops a Walkable Development Plan, they have already responded to citizen requests for better marked crosswalks. Well, folks, they are marked now. In August, the City Council approved Traffic Control Services to replace damaged and faded road markings. The thermo plastic markings the contractor installed are highly visible. Dazzingly bright day or night. But, still traffic keeps flying by.
The DRC recently requested the city add a stoplight and crosswalk at Woodlawn and Market. Some have already complained that makes for too many lights. I, for one, understand it. A light seems to be the only way to get drivers in Derby to stop.
If we hope to create a walkable city then not only do we need infrastructure like paths, markings, and shade – we need driver behavior to change.
So, here is my plea. Derby drivers, slow down and take a close look as you approach crosswalks, and if someone is waiting to cross, stop. It’s courteous, it’s walkable, it’s safe, and, oh yeah, it’s the law.
