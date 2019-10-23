The proverb “all politics is local” is most closely associated with former U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill. Although I was never a huge fan of O’Neill, I do think that quote is profoundly true.
I find it interesting that a general election is less than three weeks away and yet it seems most people have no idea what is on the ballot or who is running for those positions. Is it just me or does political apathy seem more prevalent now?
I firmly believe these local elections have the greatest impact on our daily lives. For example, Sedgwick County focuses on things like public safety, emergency management, public health, mental health, etc. Local elected officials make decisions on how many police and firefighters we have. They determine how to create and maintain infrastructure and how to foster our next generation of local leaders. We should agree that issues such as these impact us every single day.
The syndicated news outlets are mostly just echo chambers; they all seem to say the same things over and over ad nauseam. When we focus on that sort of news, we might gain a little knowledge about the world around us. Nevertheless, is there really anything we can do to personally affect those stories? I pray for those situations and I vote religiously, but I feel mostly helpless and therefore somewhat apathetic to those national and world issues.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could call the President on his cell phone and tell him what we think about an issue? I know that seems silly for obvious reasons but we can call the Mayor, City Councilmembers, School Board Members, State Representatives, State Senators and our County Commissioners. These local representatives are very available to hear us personally and they have the ability to make change.
Here are some sobering facts that illustrate local apathy:
- Only about 66% of Derby-ites are registered to vote.
- In 2015, the last election similar to this one, only 2,140 ballots were cast in the Mayor’s race. Also, unlike this year, all four of the council districts were contested.
- Only 13% of registered voters (or 9% of our residents) selected the local leadership.
Looking back, I think a tremendous amount of business has come before our local representatives and the decisions they made have had a profound impact on our daily lives. If we really want to help steer our great city, now is our chance to learn about the candidates and vote with passion on November 5.
