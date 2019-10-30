Derbyites have good reason to exercise their right to vote over the next few days. With nine people running for five seats on the Board of Education and a race for Derby Mayor that in most anyone’s view is too close to call, those who show up at the polls will truly make a difference in Derby’s future.
This week, Derbyites will choose between current mayor Randy White, or Mark Staats, who has been a member of the City Council for 12 years. The City Council Ward 4 seat will also be determined by those who make the effort to vote, with two people running – Jenny Webster and Tom Wilhite. Both are new to the idea of serving in local government, so kudos for volunteering!
Current City Council members Rocky Cornejo (Ward 1) and Jack Hezlep (Ward 2) are running unopposed. Nicholas Engle was the only person to file for the Ward 3 seat being vacated by the retirement of Cheryl Bannon, who served on the Council for 17 years. (Thank you, Council Member Bannon!)
Seven people are running for four seats on the Derby Board of Education, and two are competing against each other for another seat on the Board.
Local elections are non-partisan, which means each candidate for office is eligible based on her or his own merits and views on specific local issues rather than broad stances on state or national matters as a member of a political party. No political affiliation is shown on the ballot next to a candidate.
Voting is a right, and a responsibility of all American citizens. I encourage you to vote early at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, on Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 (noon to 7 p.m.) and Nov. 2 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or cast your vote on November 5 at your designated polling location (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Don’t forget to take your driver’s license or other approved identification!
And for everyone who has already voted by mail–you rock! Thank you! Find more information at SedgwickCounty.org/election or call 316-660-7100 with your questions about voting.
