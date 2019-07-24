In our effort to increase community involvement, Derby Public Schools is working to grow our volunteer program. We offer many volunteer opportunities for parents and community members that include greeting students, reading with students, helping with class parties, chaperoning field trips, and tutoring students, just to name a few.
For parents who work during school hours, volunteer opportunities include helping with fundraisers, assisting with after school activities such as a robotics club, chess club, or running club, working at after-school book fairs or events, or serving on parent groups or site councils. Secondary parents can join booster clubs, judge debate contests, chaperone dances, or participate in Career Days. Teachers are also happy to welcome help with special projects. Donations are always needed, so you can volunteer by donating needed classroom supplies or snack items, or organizing a donation drive for your child’s class.
Volunteering will improve communication between you and your child. It gives you a peek into your child’s daily life and enables you to have constructive conversations about their school day. If you are familiar with the daily class schedule, you will be able to ask specific questions such as “What was your topic for ‘Writer’s Workshop’ today?” which will generate a better response than the generic “What did you do in school today?” Knowing more about your child’s environment is helpful in opening communication.
Volunteering also helps build strong relationships. Volunteering helps your child feel connected to you. As you participate in their world, they will know that you support them. Your involvement at school also allows you to get to know other parents who can be great sources of information about other opportunities for your child. Having a relationship with school staff also makes it easier to address concerns or issues that may arise during the school year. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Your involvement in your child’s school makes a difference at all levels. Research shows that parent engagement increases student achievement. Find the time to get involved!
For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit our website at www.derbyschools.com . We would love your help!
