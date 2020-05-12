“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” I encountered this saying while browsing inspiration for my “victory garden” – what an apt way to summarize the resurgence of interest in home vegetable gardens to counter the uncertainty swirling in the world.
Like many Kansans, I am planting a garden this spring. For several years I enjoyed tending large raised planter beds but when we had to rearrange our yard due to drainage issues, my garden migrated to a variety of random small plots in flower beds and pots. A tomato here, an eggplant there. I have long hoped for a chance to break ground on a large garden but life – and perfectionism – got in the way.
Then, in early March, fear about Covid-19 began making me nervous. I feared vacation plans would go awry (they have), I predicted we would spend a lot of time at home (we have and will), and I worried that limiting time in public would make it challenging to keep fresh, healthy food accessible – not because of lack of availability, but because our grocery trips are now pickups every two weeks or so. A vegetable garden seemed the perfect antidote to all these worries.
I got to work sprouting seeds and quickly gleaned one of the main benefits of gardening; I had something new to check on each morning: little green lives shooting up from the soil, a tangible place to rest my mind each day after living in the swirling clouds of uncertainty. Most of those plants are in the ground, but my hope and enjoyment are only growing, at least until the grasshoppers and cucumber beetles arrive.
My grandparents are avid and accomplished gardeners, and I grew up helping tend a vegetable garden in my parents’ backyard, but I have seen so many first-time gardeners taking the plunge this year, whether to share a home experience with their children, to turn the negative of spending time at home into a positive one, or, like me, out of a desire to focus on tomorrow, taking each day one green leaf at a time.
During World War II, Americans were encouraged to plant “victory gardens” as part of the war effort. Some of this motivation was practical; part of it was for morale. People at home could do something tangible to help the war effort when many felt powerless and overwhelmed. Today’s victory gardens continue in that morale-boosting tradition as the world fights an invisible enemy. Restrictions may be easing in Kansas for now, but my victory garden grows on. It’s not too late to grow some improved morale yourself.
