February is the month of love. Love for community, love for health and wellness, and love for fun programs and activities. The DRC has numerous Valentine and other events in February to spread the love.
February 6 will be the youth Valentine’s Day Tea. Join us for a special celebration! Enjoy fun games, dancing, pink lemonade and snacks. Costumes and dress up are encouraged. Each child will receive a goodie bag. Make a great day of it on the 6th and enjoy our Valentine Swim family event. Enjoy a Valentine-themed scavenger hunt while spending time with your family and friends at the pool. Recreation swimming rules apply and children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult. For the adults on Feb. 6 is the new Trucks and Toppers Ceramics art class. Customize your own ceramic truck OR two interchangeable toppers. One truck or two toppers, glaze, paint, and firing included. Watch for new seasonal toppers to be offered in the spring. Ages 18 and older – ages 10-16 welcome when enrolled with an adult. Later on that evening is our one-day pottery class. De-stress from the week with a hands-on art class. Students will learn to center, open and throw clay on the potter’s wheel. Everyone will create at least one bowl. All materials, tools, glaze, and kiln firing included. Ages 16 and older.
On Feb. 11 we will have Pre-School Game Day for those antsy toddlers cooped up all winter. The best method for encouraging physical activity is to focus on a child’s natural desire for play. Bring your children out for active games that provide both fitness and healthy recreation for your child. This is a community-wide effort to teach fun games and activities that parents can do with children.
We have paired two events on Feb. 13 to make for a fun evening for the whole family. The first is Date Night Drop-off. Beat the crowds to your Valentine’s date night. Drop off your kiddos for some fun and go out on the town or join one of our adult classes! Kids will participate in crafts, gym games, and enjoy pizza and dessert. Kid’s Club will be open for the younger ones – ages 2-12. Registration deadline is Feb. 10. We have a couple great options for the adults during that same time – the Country French Cuisine cooking class and the Acrylic Paint & Pour couples night. Bring a friend or bring a date for a grown-up evening of painting. Acrylic Paint & Pour is a fun painting technique that everyone can enjoy. Each participant creates three original paintings. Pricing is for two adults – ages 16 and older.
Other great events to do with family or that special someone include String Art on Feb. 14, Schools Out Art Retreat on Feb. 15, Sip & Paint and Get Your Paint On! on Feb. 20, and Family Horseback Riding on Feb. 27.
Please review the DRC Program Guide or website for these and many other events to spread the love. Registration for Spring Flag Football begins in February. Pickleball takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the DRC gym. The DRC will continue to offer 20% off annual memberships until the end of March. As always, the DRC structures events to be as safe as possible for our staff and customers, and COVID protocol will be followed for all DRC activities.
We hope February finds you well and happy and we look forward to more spring activities right around the corner!
