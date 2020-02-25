It is that time where the county appraiser sends out valuation notices to property owners that will see some adjustment in their appraised value. I am cringing because I can anticipate the frustration of most property owners.
On one hand, we want our property to appreciate on the free market, right? At the same time, we know that higher assessed value usually means more property taxes.
Let me sympathize with you. Property taxes are clearly the most despised form of taxation. In a sense, it is as if you can never really own property because you have to pay the government every year to continue to own it, even if you own it. The right to own property is rooted in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. I wish there was no such thing as property taxes.
Even though the county appraiser is a County employee, they actually report to the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR). Their mission is to turn subjective estimates into objective valuations. There is intentional separation between elected officials who spend precious property tax dollars and the work of the county appraiser. The entire appraisal process is driven by state level standards, state laws, and comes with oversight from KDOR.
Four steps determine your property taxes. First, the appraiser has the responsibility to determine the value of each property. Each parcel value represents a small percentage of the jurisdiction’s overall assessed valuation. Second, the taxing jurisdictions pass their annual budgets. Third, the county clerk calculates a mill levy rate (or the rate of taxation) that will deliver the total revenue needed to fund those budgets from the overall assessed valuation. Finally, the county treasurer uses the parcel valuation and the mill levy rate to calculate how much tax each parcel owner must pay and they mail those tax bills.
As the appraiser adjusts property valuations each year, the result simply shifts the tax obligation between property owners. If every property changed (up or down) by the same percentage AND the governing bodies passed a dollar-level budget, then every property would have the exact same tax bill as last year. Valuation alone will not determine whether your taxes will grow. It is a combination between the revenue needed to fund the budgets that elected leaders adopt, divided among the parcels according to their value.
Our county appraiser internally targets 95% of “Fair Market Value” for every property. Last year, Sedgwick County’s Appraisal/Sales ratio dipped below the 90% threshold once again meaning we are out of compliance. That means there will be another course correction to bring this ratio back above 90%. Pragmatically, here is what you need to know: for residential properties, 16% had no change in value, 3% had a decrease in value averaging 5%, and 81% had an increase in value averaging 6%. Change in value notices will be mailed on March 1, 2020, to the 174,000 (or 78%) of parcel owners.
If you want to make an appeal, I strongly encourage you to do so. You can find information on how to do that by calling 316-660-9000.
