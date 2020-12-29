2020 has been a difficult year that has impacted all of us in various ways.
There are those that have lost loved ones to this pandemic.
Our health care workers and first responders have been asked to take on more responsibilities and work longer hours all while risking their own health and safety.
Essential workers in various industries have been asked to work in potentially unsafe conditions.
Our public officials and civil servants have been asked to steer public policy in the face of a very dynamic health crisis.
Everyone from large corporations to individuals have been dealing with a lot of financial uncertainty.
Teachers have been asked to change the way they teach.
Students have been asked to change the way they learn.
And we have all been asked to change how we live, what we do, and how we interact with those that we care about.
Yet in the face of all this we’ve seen so many people and organizations step up to help our community.
The examples are too numerous for me to list, but in just the past several weeks the City Council has recognized City Staff procuring CARES funding to help our small businesses and talked about the many things the Derby Community Foundation has done to help various citizens.
To all the people of Derby, those that live here, those that work here, and even those that just visit – thank you for all the things that you’ve done to help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our community.
Let’s bring 2020 to a close.
