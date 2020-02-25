This is the week that, by Thursday we find out just what this session of the Legislature is going to produce for us folks who vote for members of the Legislature.
It’s probably the week that we’ll be able to decide whether to send those folks back next year to their low-paying jobs that come with indoor parking and, if they have much in the way of social skills, don’t need to carry lunch money because lobbyists will buy their meals…
Thursday is “Turnaround Day” when most of those little, workmanlike bills either pass out of the chamber where they were introduced or just die there.
Turnaround Day gets things moving. If a legislator or a committee that doesn’t deal with budgets or taxes introduces a bill and it can’t even get out of its own chamber, well…maybe it wasn’t as good an idea as its sponsors thought.
But Turnaround Day also is a tool for legislative leaders, all Republicans, to win favors from members who see their little bills be put up for debate, or maybe put up for debate by those leaders who want votes for other bills.
Want that bridge named for a local hero? Then you might be asked to vote for a bill that allows farmers to sell clearly labeled milk that hasn’t been pasteurized. Or, it could go the other way, vote against that bill and leaders will put up for debate, and near-certain passage, that bridge naming bill.
See how it works both ways?
That’s the part of legislative process here under the dome that you don’t hear mentioned much because, well, it would tend to make things here look a little undemocratic, wouldn’t it?
This week to some degree will indicate the tone of the session, when the governor and other statewide officeholders aren’t on the ballot for another two years and the House and Senate’s members – and their opponents –are on the ballot this August and November.
And some of those “little” bills that may or may not come up for debate don’t mean much for most Kansans but mean a lot for their proponents.
Ever buy a dozen eggs and find one is dirty or broken? Well, there’s a whole procedure for that in state law. There’s a House bill that tells retailers that they can take out that broken egg, replace it with a nice perfect egg, but then have to sell the replacement egg and its 11 cohorts as Grade B eggs, unless they meet some rules to be able to sell the new egg and its 11 friends as Grade A.
Probably not going to mean much to most of us…unless we’re selling those eggs and have to sell them for less because one broke and was carefully replaced.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.