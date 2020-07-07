Do you think “the media” is a bunch of commie hacks out to spread lies and sow hate? Do you exclusively get your news from your TV set? Then this column is for you!
To start, let’s get one thing straight: “the media” is not one giant conglomerate of TV shows, radio stations and print publications working in a cohesive network to share fake news with you. In fact, many of the outlets that make up “the media” are competitive, working around the clock to get the story before competitors get to it.
Which isn’t to say all outlets are actively working against each other (well, maybe some are). Most publications have one goal in mind: the truth.
Despite what you may have heard from your favorite talking heads, reputable news outlets want accuracy. Good journalists are putting in the time researching, interviewing and painstakingly writing and editing stories so that you, the reader, can be properly informed. There are countless hours put in behind the scenes so that the story is right.
For the record, I’m primarily talking about print journalism. Print and traditional outlets in a digital form are the meat and potatoes of the industry. It’s where those TV talking heads get their topics for the day.
Let’s talk about those TV “journalists” for a minute. Not all TV news coverage is bad, but any TV news show that has the main goal of making life an us vs. them scenario is a problem. Shows like that feed you hate and get you addicted. It is not journalism. It is opinion.
The next time you are tuned into – just an example! – FOX News, think critically: have I learned anything new today? Is this discussion leading to anything constructive? Is this show informing me, or is it just enraging me?
And maybe, just maybe, turn the TV off and pick up a newspaper. Reading is good for you. Raging every evening is not.
