I encourage you to plan now for a safe Halloween. The Derby Police Department’s normal safety tips have additions this year due to COVID-19.
If you trick-or-treat, do so with people you live with. Social distance from others, wear a mask (and not just a scary one) and use hand sanitizer. Pretty much the same things you are doing in your everyday life now.
If you need a place to go, the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire & Rescue invite you to a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on October 31 at the Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore. We will hand out goody bags from 6 to 9 p.m.
If you hand out candy, wear a mask, distance yourself from trick-or-treaters, wash your hands often and do not hand out candy if you are sick. I have seen a number of fun ideas of ways to hand out candy without contact (think a zip line, candy graveyard or candy hedge). See more ideas at DerbyKS.com/Halloween.
A few things you should avoid this Halloween season include crowded indoor costume parties, indoor haunted houses, and hayrides with people who don’t live in your household.
Some safe alternatives for Halloween activities include carving pumpkins with members of your household, designing your own costumes, holding a virtual costume contest, going on a Halloween scavenger hunt, or trick-or-treating around the house.
Moderate risk activities include small, outdoor costume parades, socially distanced outdoor costume parties, pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating with individually-wrapped goody bags.
Please remember the normal Halloween safety tips, such as wearing glow sticks or reflective tape, carrying a flashlight, and purchasing flame-resistant costumes.
Children should never enter the car or home of a stranger and should wait to eat their treats until they return home. Parents, please check the candy to make sure items have not been opened or tampered with.
Everyone driving on Halloween night should take extra caution as there will be more kids and adults walking in the streets, especially in neighborhoods without sidewalks.
Have a safe and happy Halloween celebration.
