Clear your calendar for the 17th annual City Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park! While I love all city events, this one has to be my favorite. The park is the perfect setting for a hometown Christmas event.
It may be a cold night, but we will have free cookies, cocoa and kettle corn to warm you up. Cocoa and cookies will be served by the Derby Rotary Club and cocoa toppings will be supplied by Lange Real Estate. If you need to grab dinner at the park, we will also have several food trucks to satisfy your appetite.
We will have holiday music playing in the park along with an ensemble from the Derby High School marching band playing in the Venue. Your kiddos can also make a holiday craft in the Venue. Our special guest, Santa Claus, will be in the Pavilion glass and stone building to take photos with your little ones. Be sure to bring your own camera.
Also bring your camera or use your cell phone to take pictures by the tree or with one of the light displays on the event lawn. We’d love to see your photos all over social media! Use the hashtag #ChristmasinDerby if you like.
Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to Derby Operation Holiday, which serves families in the Derby school district.
There are a number of community events in December after the tree lighting. We are fortunate to have community and civic organizations that organize these amazing events for Derby residents and visitors. See information on them at DerbyKS.com/events. If your organization is holding a public event and would like it listed on the community calendar, email info@derbyweb.com.
I hope to see all of your smiling faces at Madison Avenue Central Park on Nov. 21. Happy Holidays!
