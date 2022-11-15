Clear your calendar for the 17th annual City Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park! While I love all city events, this one has to be my favorite. The park is the perfect setting for a hometown Christmas event.

It may be a cold night, but we will have free cookies, cocoa and kettle corn to warm you up. Cocoa and cookies will be served by the Derby Rotary Club and cocoa toppings will be supplied by Lange Real Estate. If you need to grab dinner at the park, we will also have several food trucks to satisfy your appetite. 

