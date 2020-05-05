How would you like to track your water use on your phone? The City of Derby has a new interactive, web-based water customer portal designed to help you track your water usage and save money on water bills. The portal features charts and graphs that provide relevant data regarding water usage.
You will be able to view your usage history through the current day down to gallons per hour and set alerts to notify you by email or text when certain thresholds are met. You can even set a vacation mode so you are notified if water is used while you are away. This is my favorite feature.
The portal allows you to monitor water use and watch for leaks to avoid the shock of a large bill. Because of the new system, staff have already identified leaks and notified customers so they could correct the problem (e.g., leaky toilet, faucet left on).
With watering season fast approaching, the portal will be especially helpful. You can view how much water your lawn sprinkler system uses each time it runs and then adjust the watering schedule to better fit your budget. You may be surprised at how much water is used on landscaping and on routine tasks such as showering and running the dishwasher or washing machine.
I encourage residents and businesses to sign up for the customer portal by visiting DerbyKS.com/waterportal. The page includes step-by-step instructions on how to register as well as how-to videos to create your account, add multiple water meters, and set up alerts.
When you register, you will need your account number and last payment amount. You can find this information on your most recent bill or by calling Customer Service at 788-1424 (M-Th 7:30-5:30; F 7:30-1 pm).
I hope you find the new water portal helpful and encourage you to track your water use and contact us if you have questions.
