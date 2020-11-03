Since I am writing this column prior to the delivery of Tuesday election results, the impact of this year’s political advertising along with the campaign funding may still be up in the air – or not. One thing for sure this year, campaign funding created some record numbers. And not just in Kansas.
Before we get into the finance part, let’s look at the political advertising elements. A record amount of TV attack ads, enough to make you dump cable and choose Hulu forever, along with enough direct mail to make a paper spit ball big enough it wouldn’t fit in your garage, all led the charge.
Why the TV and direct mail ads?
One of the best ways to force a decision or switch someone’s mind is through emotion. Television, of all media, might have the upper hand in doing that. It combines the senses of emotional visuals with real audio to create the needed impact. Better hope TV doesn’t figure out how to add taste and smell or we are all in trouble.
Direct mail isn’t quite as good at the senses, but it does target voters and voter types making it a viable medium for politicians. In the future, we may have to put a trash can by the mail box with a sign on it saying “dump political mail here.”
But are the messages in these advertisements accurate and effective?
In most cases the information is accurate but, more often than not, if the full context of a statement was released it would soften the blow of a negative message to the point that the outcome would be different than what real voter reaction is to the negative sound bite.
These types of messages are designed to impact the “low information” voter’s opinion. With the state of politics today, that includes an increased division of political ideas between parties, most voters may not seek out both sides of an issue. So, voters with less overall information are more likely to unknowingly let emotion make or support their decision.
A research study by the Wesleyan Media Project revealed that more than 4.9 million ads have been aired on broadcast and national cable television in federal races this year. That is more than double the number run in 2012 or 2016.
The study also showed that over 1.8 million U.S. Senate ads have aired in this election cycle. I think I saw every one of them.
That number was almost twice the one million Senate ads that aired in the 2017-2018 election cycle. House ads in the current cycle were up only slightly.
In the U.S. Kansas Senate race of Roger Marshall against Barbara Bollier, OpenSecrets.org reports that since the beginning of their campaigns Marshall has received in-state contributions of $2.2 million and out-of-state contributions of $1.4 million. On the other hand, Bollier has received $3.3 million in in-state contributions and a whopping $12.2 million out of state.
When you combine the type of ads with this type of spending, you get a lopsided amount of defined exposure. When this happens, typically the one who spends the most money wins.
I have ideas on campaign finance, which will need to be another column. But the question that comes to me is, is this the best way for the voter to get information about the candidate when, for a large number of voters, it is the only way they get information?
Bottom line: It is up to the voter
to get information and in this day and age, especially at the national level, that can be very difficult. I have given some thought to what we as a newspaper are doing now to provide information on local elections.
In the future, look for information from your local print and online information source that will be even more helpful to voters. We should dig deeper and share more and different information that states the facts based on a candidate’s actions and nothing else. It’s just a better way.
It’s time we focus on really learning who the candidates are rather than relying on millions of dollars spent on tearing down their opponents.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.