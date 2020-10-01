The October 13 deadline to register to vote has nearly arrived. Have you moved since you last voted? Do you know if you’re registered? You can check your voter registration status (and view a sample ballot) at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
Register online at sos.ks.gov/elections/elections.html if you have a Kansas driver’s license. If you prefer to fill out a paper application, you can do so at City Hall, 611 Mulberry Rd., or the Derby Public Library, 1600 Walnut Grove Rd.
If you want to avoid the lines in November, you can request an advance mail-in ballot. Fill out and submit an application for advance ballot by October 27 and include your driver’s license number or copy of your photo ID. Your advance ballot should arrive after October 14.
The USPS recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before the due date (Oct. 30). Completed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and be received by Nov. 6. Or you can drop your ballot at the ballot box in front of the Derby Public Library. Sedgwick County recently installed it, and County staff will pick up ballots daily until Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
Another way to vote is advanced in-person voting at the Sedgwick County Election Office in downtown Wichita or Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
The Sedgwick County Election Office (501 N. Main, Suite 101) is open from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 (ends at noon Nov. 2) during the following hours: Mon.-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) is open Oct. 27, 29 & 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you choose to vote in person, make sure you bring a photo ID, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after voting, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take your own pencil or stylus to avoid touching shared surfaces.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote at your assigned voting location. If you have questions, call the Election Office at 660-7100 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.
