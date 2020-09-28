I like to imagine I am the kind of writer who will produce a beautiful work of literary fiction. Something that gets nominated for all kinds of awards and that people call things like “dazzling,” “introspective,” and “groundbreaking.” Instead, I am actually the kind of writer who writes short essays about toilets. If you are a longtime reader, you may remember my humorous account of toilet seat shopping. It’s hard to forget that kind of dazzling, groundbreaking description of the plumbing aisle at Lowes.
But if you missed out or somehow forgot that column (how?!), fear not, I have another gem for you. I have a fifteen-month-old who has become very aware of the happenings inside his diaper. This is helpful for both of us, as he can now vigorously gesticulate that there is something amiss, or answer with a solemn nod to my question, “Is there poop in your diaper?”
This nascent biological awareness has prompted me to begin pulling back the curtain, or the bathroom door, on the workings of more mature waste mitigation methods employed by the rest of the household. I have heard boys are difficult to toilet train so I am trying to hype up the fact that mommy and daddy use the toilet. So far, he is very interested. If I alert him to the fact that I am headed to the bathroom he sprints behind me as fast as his plump little legs will crawl and peeks inside the bathroom with wide-eyed excitement.
I have left my dignity at the door, so I narrate the process, simply and consistently. I figure he needs to know the steps, which are fairly simple. Remove clothing, do your business, wipe, replace clothing, flush, and wash hands. The most challenging part of this performative pottying is keeping him far enough away. He’s usually content to stand at my knee, but has recently discovered the delight of unfurling the toilet paper. I usually let him unroll a bit, then I tear it off and give it to him to play with before attending to my own needs. Last time, when I tore “his” piece, he balled it up, looked me in the eyes, and solemnly pressed it into my hand. I tried to tell him it was his, but he firmly folded my fingers over the toilet paper, and pressed my hand back toward my body. There was no doubt … this toilet paper was a gift for me to use.
Something about this struck me as so funny and sweet that I have been thinking about it ever since. Allusions comparing politics and poop seem to resonate at a disturbingly deep level. As the presidential election looms, our community and country seem more divided than ever. There’s not much I can say that will change that. But, perhaps we can all be prepared to share a metaphorical wad of toilet paper with our neighbor, so we can start to clean up the mess, no matter the outcome.
