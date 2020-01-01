January is traditionally a time to take stock of one’s self, develop plans and goals for the New Year, and improve fitness. To help, the Derby Recreation Commission is discounting all annual memberships by 20% during January. Seniors and active duty/retired military families are eligible for an additional 10% discount.
Members are welcome to use all facility amenities including fitness centers, pool, gyms, racquetball courts, spin room, walking track, and more. For the first time, our annual membership discount includes most fitness classes including land, water, mind and body, and spin.
Exercise can be more fun if you have a social relationship with your instructor or classmates. We encourage new members to take a chance and attend one of our many classes. It can be a little intimidating, especially if you are a beginner, but rest assured our instructors and your classmates are ready to welcome you and help you pursue your fitness goals.
In addition to classes and fitness centers, the DRC can provide additional support to those seeking to improve their overall health with personal training and health coaching to members at additional fees. Personal trainers can design workout programs specific to your fitness goals and adjusted to your physical strengths and limitations. Trainers can work individually or in small groups that choose to train together. Trainers educate and support you as you progress.
The relationship developed with your trainer helps maintain your commitment and challenges you to new goals. People that take advantage of trainers or health coaches tend to stick with it longer, use their daily time investment most efficiently, and make more progress.
For some, a higher level of support is needed. The DRC offers personalized health coaching. Sometimes health challenges are characteristic of or affected by other issues. Health coaching is a wellness strategy that takes a more complete approach. Our coaches help members examine health issues in the context of emotional, spiritual, financial, and other challenges.
Members meet at least twice a month with their coaches for four months or longer and have frequent phone contact as necessary between sessions. Health coaching is not a replacement for professional counseling but has been shown to be successful in helping people understand how to achieve health goals in relation to other aspects of their life.
Regardless of the level of support you need, the DRC is prepared to help you achieve your goals. Physical fitness and regular activity is good medicine. You can feel better, live longer, and truly enjoy life more with regular fitness. It takes a relatively short time to form good fitness habits and feel results. We hope to help our members so when they are feeling lonely, angry or tired, they might reach for a good workout instead of less healthy coping strategies.
Studies indicate that around 5% of people beginning new health programs are able to maintain them successfully over time. Of those that succeed, most report having some kind of external support or accountability to be important. Whether it’s your DRC staff, family, classmates, trainer or coach, the DRC encourages you to reach out to someone this year to help you to be the best person you can be. Happy New Year and see you at the gym!
