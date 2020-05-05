On April 27, 2020, the Kansas Recreation and Park Association established a Recovery Planning Task Force to make recommendations of how to responsibly remove the statewide Stay-at-Home order while continuing to protect the community’s health and safety. The Derby Recreation Commission is one of eight statewide agencies selected to provide recommendations to the governor on the process of reopening the various aspects of community recreation across the state. The primary goal of the task force is to recommend a phased approach to the reopening of recreation and park facilities in a safe and protective manner.
In addition to providing general guidance to the governor, which was used to make decisions on her phased approach to reopening, the Task Force is developing wider guidance on processes and safety precautions to make the return to recreation services across the state as safe as possible for employees and participants.
It is the DRC’s intention to reopen facilities and programs as soon as possible as permitted by the governor’s phased approach. Based on the plan presented by the governor on April 30, most of our services and facilities could be eligible to open as part of the phase two process. The DRC will keep the public informed of potential opening dates as more information becomes available. As always, our reopening approach will be aimed toward providing our community the highest quality of service with your health and wellness being our top priority.
The DRC will need the community to work as an active partner in maintaining a safe environment in facilities and programs. During this shutdown our board and staff have examined rules, facility modifications, cleaning plans and multiple other precautions commission-wide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a situation that continues to evolve, and as we learn more or conditions change the rules and expectations may change as well. We ask the community’s patience and participation in learning and adhering to these new plans.
As I write this article, I can’t help but share our excitement as we work toward reopening our services. Our recreation centers have been dark, quiet and empty and our programs nonexistent during these challenging times. In the very near future, our doors will be open and we’ll continue our dedicated commitment to your health, wellness and recreational needs. After all, the reason the Derby Recreation Commission exists is for you. We can’t wait to see you!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.