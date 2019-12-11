Have you felt held captive by the things you “should” do? I have. The pantry you should organize, the gifts you should wrap, the festive wreath you should hang on your front door, the Instapot recipes you should cook… the list goes on.
When I planned my wedding more than a decade ago (yikes), I was consumed by “shoulds.” I wanted to please everyone, compromise with my future spouse, impress my guests, and somehow also have the wedding I dreamed of. It was a lovely wedding and I have many fond memories. But, the “shoulds” echo through the years – the “shoulds” to which I was a willing captive. Now, when a friend announces their engagement, I give one piece of unsolicited advice: don’t worry about all the things you think you should do. I certainly wish I had possessed the wisdom to ignore most “shoulds” and focus on the things that mattered most to me. Because the “shoulds” in my case were all things I regretted worrying about.
A wedding is a big moment for “should.” Yet, daily life is too often peppered with these same feelings. Almost always, a “should” comes from outside yourself. A desire to please society, impress friends or social media followers, or even to live up to an ideal you have placed on yourself; the belief that you are a certain kind of spouse, parent, employee, family member, citizen.
This can be a powerful motivator. Not all “should” tasks should be ignored - most of us probably should feed our children, clean the house, pay taxes, say please and thank you. The holidays are a big moment for “should” statements, too. And, if you think the holidays are bad...take a peek at the calendar. January 1 is coming and it’s bringing a wagonload of “shoulds” to litter your brain.
I challenge you to listen for your “should” statements, and question them. Why do you think you should do that thing? Is it consistent with your deeper values and goals for life? Is it really worth your time and worry? In my experience, probably not.
The other thing I have noticed about “shoulds” is that I spend far more time worrying and stressing about them than doing them. By learning to identify and dismiss them quickly, I can admit to myself that although I think it’s a nice idea, I’m simply not at a place in life where I have time to bake cookies for the neighbors this season (sorry!) and honestly, even if I did have the time, that probably is not how I would choose to use it (sorry again!). Acknowledge, dismiss, and free yourself from the shackles of should.
