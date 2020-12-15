“If you worry about the things that you can’t control, those things control you.”
– Dabo Sweeney
Understanding what you can control is a key requirement for being resilient.
This year, more so than any other year in my life, I have found myself in situations that I cannot control. These situations are usually driven by external factors that I have little to no influence over. Whether that is a global pandemic or the country and state response to that pandemic. As I wrap up the first quarter of my graduate school experience, I am reminded that one of the common factors amongst the successful and joyful times in my life is the ability to focus on things that are within my control.
To be resilient, we need to have full control of our emotions. Remember that I define resilience as not only overcoming the obstacle but also leveraging that obstacle to make oneself better. This does not mean that we should be unemotional, it just means that we need to be in control and react to every situation with positive actions.
Even more important than reacting to things that we can control, is understanding that we should not worry about those things that we cannot control. For example, if someone upsets us by their actions, what can we control? We can control our response to the situation. We cannot control the other person’s actions. Instead of placing the blame on the other person and hoping that they change to make us feel better, we need to focus on our scope of control. If we don’t then we risk waiting for the other person to change, which could take a very long time.
Continue to develop your resilience the rest of 2020 by focusing on things that are within your control.
