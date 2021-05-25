As I sat down recently to sign the four boxes full of diplomas for the Derby High School Class of 2021, I paused for a moment and remembered the feeling I had right before I signed my first diploma as principal. Ten years ago, I had been in the position for almost an entire year before this moment came. As I practiced my signature on a scratch piece of paper and positioned that first diploma in front of me, a massive wave of reality hit me about the power that little 6 ½ x 8 ½ piece of paper contained.
At that exact moment, I realized that document can set the trajectory for the life of the student whose name is printed on it. Based on research from Day and Newburger (2002), the difference in future earning power between a high school graduate and an individual without a high school diploma can be $366,243 or more. That is just the money. There are countless other aspects of life and opportunities that are impacted as well.
After I signed that first diploma, I took a moment to look at it, and I was very disappointed. Although I had practiced and wanted it to be perfect, my signature had curves, twists and turns. Having no way to correct my signature, a thought came to me: the curves, twists and turns in my signature were similar to the things in life that students may experience. No matter how hard they had prepared, practiced and positioned themselves for life, there will be curves, twists and turns. So from that first diploma, I have cherished the experience, and I insist on signing my name on every single diploma my students earn. In a strange way, it is my way of connecting with that student for the rest of their life.
