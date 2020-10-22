Confession time: I’ve never been much of a fan of Halloween. There, I said it.
Other than trick or treating as a kid, the holiday held little to no appeal for me. Once I got too old for that tradition – and old enough to buy my own Halloween candy (at ANY time of the year) – I was done.
Perhaps part of my aversion to the holiday is triggered by one of the key characteristics that defines Halloween. Put simply, I just don’t do scary.
The spooky season surrounding Halloween celebrates ghouls, zombies and all other cadre of creatures that go bump in the night. Blood, guts and haunted houses are all par for the course. Me? I never saw the appeal.
Growing up, I was surrounded by classmates – even in grade school (grade school!) – who couldn’t get enough of horror movies while I wanted nothing to do with them. I would cover my ears as they recounted the latest exploits of Freddy, Jason or my personal least favorite, Chucky.
Okay, I’ll admit, I may have a thing against dolls – partly influenced by stays at my paternal grandparents’ house, where I was left to sleep in the same room as a crib filled with dismembered plastic bodies. You try not being at least a little freaked out by that! That’s why I want nothing to do with films featuring the likes of Chucky, Annabelle or any other possessed child’s toy.
I will say this, it is a certain subset of the horror film genre that holds no interest for me. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate thrillers and a good jump scare now and then – but anything with buckets of blood and gore at its core? Pass.
Leave it to 2020 to flip the script, though, as one of the recent shows I’ve been hooked on is “Lovecraft Country” – a horror series influenced by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and fitting content as Halloween approaches.
Now, is it the bloody, gory mess that I’ve come to avoid all these years? I would say not outright (though the show certainly has its moments), but at the same time it’s more complex than the thrillers I’ve stayed true to.
What jumps out about “Lovecraft Country” is how the horror series explores not just the terrifying nature of the unknown, but the known horrors we live with as well. Racism, specifically, is at the center of that as the protagonist is a young African-American man in the 1950s. The first episode is a good example, too, as you spend the first 45 minutes feeling anxious for one reason and the last 15 minutes feeling anxious for a completely different one.
Addressing the fearsome nature of reality might be another reason I was drawn to “Lovecraft Country.” The debut of the show seems well-timed, to me at least, with all we’ve seen unfold in 2020. Maybe that’s why I wasn’t afraid to give the show a shot as well. Horror doesn’t seem all that scary when there’s the threat of a pandemic looming overhead?
Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously said “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Given what we’ve seen transpire in 2020, it seems silly to be scared of a movie or TV show. So will this soften my stance on horror movies overall? I don’t know about that … but I might not be opposed to give in a little bit more to the spooky side of Halloween this year.
