It is easy to forget the business side of sports. It often gets swept under the rug until you have to come to terms with the reality that your favorite baseball club has to part ways with a rising star because the organization can’t afford him.
Just ask my parents; they’ll tell you that it’s hard to explain to a kid the real reason why the Royals traded Carlos Beltrán in 2004.
When the league is at peace with its players, it is easy to boast about the talents of the players and love for the game of baseball. It is able to hide all the nitty-gritty business details, but it can turn pretty quick.
When there is an issue like a labor dispute, it exposes how fragile the relationship between players and owners really is behind closed doors. That’s when the infected scars from the past start to show.
There have been lockouts across the extensive history of professional sports, but baseball seems to run into this issue quite a bit. When it happens, it isn’t pretty.
I can’t fully talk about the MLB strike of 1994-1995 that canceled a World Series for the first time since 1904, but I believe that time did not heal the wounds after baseball returned in April 1995. The league was able to keep the unstable relationship it left behind hidden from the average fan.
The talk around national MLB insiders is that the rift between the players union and owners has been brewing for a while. Well, it finally boiled over, and now baseball lovers around the country are skeptical the season will start on time, blaming the players for the lockout.
Yes, the players union has to deal with a lot of the scrutiny of the situation because the office of the commissioner of baseball, who works for the owners rather than the fans and players, can frame it that way.
I understand that players make a pretty penny playing baseball. There are a lot of lucrative contacts because there is no salary cap and the talent goes to the highest bidder.
However, blaming the players for simply wanting more money doesn’t go into the full detail of the current issues that led to the lockout.
Arbitration and service time manipulation are some of the biggest issues of this labor strike, and owners have just as much responsibility in the failure to have positive negotiations.
The lockout itself comes at a detrimental time for the sport as the gap between team markets feels larger than ever, and the overall interest in the game seems to be fading fast.
One thing that professional sports leagues do so well is establishing a routine. Baseball relies on routine more than any other sport. Like clockwork, fans know when first pitch is every day of the week because baseball clubs make it so consistent throughout 162 games.
It is a routine that fans know to a T, and I believe that this routine can backfire if the lockout pushes into February or even March.
Fans can lose that routine, which could lead to an average person losing interest in the sport for a while. People will simply just find something better to do.
It is nice to know that at the high school level, there is an opportunity to play as long as there are equipment, bodies, and a place to play.
Sure, KSHSAA has some guidelines and requirements across all sports that athletic directors, coaches, and players disagree with. But the important thing is that at the end of the day, there is always going to be a season, especially at Derby.
Of course, there is some disparity of talent and access to good coaching, depending on what is available to the school. However, I believe that Derby has a plethora of quality athletes and sound coaching staffs.
It makes it easy to appreciate the game the way it was designed to be played, and there is a platform to simply compete and enjoy every minute with your team.
The play might not be as crisp as the pros, but having the opportunity to play and learn the valuable lessons is something that the forefathers of baseball would be proud to see.
So, while we are patiently waiting for the return of the MLB, hold on to the perspective that getting the chance to take the field is special even at the high school level because the ability to simply play ball is beautiful.
