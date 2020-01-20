Like most people, I have been quiet as I observe developments surrounding the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes. I have held back sharing my opinion – that is until now.
My opinion is qualified since 25 years of my career was spent working in flight test at three of our air-craft companies. I have firsthand experience with testing and certification on all sorts of airplanes in-cluding eight years on the Boeing 767 International Tanker. Part of my formal education is as a Flight Control and Avionic Systems Specialist. I feel I have a good understanding on the history of the MAX, the stated causes of the two tragic crashes, the proposed fixes, and the re-certification processes.
I am grateful that Spirit AeroSystems (which builds 70% of the 737 MAX) lies in the heart of my com-mission district. The company’s need to lay off 2,800 workers is heartbreaking, and I pray the MAX can get back in the air as soon as possible.
I have grown weary with the ongoing stalemate. It seems the redesign and testing of the problematic system has been extensive, and yet the regulators are slow as molasses in January to complete their review and approve the jet for a return to service.
Unfortunately, halting the MAX production will adversely affect many of the 600 suppliers, and the worst harm is centered here in Wichita at Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing alone has reportedly lost more than $60 billion. By comparison, the State of Kansas’ annual General Fund is about $6.5 billion.
The Boeing 737 series is by far the most successful commercial airplane ever created and continues to be the greatest workhorse for the highest number of passenger miles. Overall, the 737 series has an outstanding safety record.
The 737 MAX is simply a derivative of the same airplane that has impressed the world since 1967. The MAX mainly touts larger, more efficient engines and updated avionics.
Less than three years ago, the 737 MAX gained FAA certification and within 24 months, Boeing delivered 386 MAXs to more than 50 carriers. That was how many MAXs were flying on March 10, 2019, the date the second MAX crashed.
Despite the grounding and some lost orders for the plane, there are still more than 4,000 MAX air-planes on order. That huge backlog alone will consume years of production. The numbers will likely change some, but that healthy backlog is reassuring.
Since that first fatal crash, the MAX was redesigned and tested and (to me) appears ready to return to service. It looks as if the holdup is the regulators taking their sweet time, which is now causing significant financial harm to many people and is affecting the entire U.S. economy.
Certainly, we must embrace solid, trustworthy certification processes to ensure passenger aircraft are safe. If the ongoing delays are truly necessary, then fine. However, I do not understand how it has taken 10 months and why no one can estimate when they expect to complete re-certification on the redesign of one system when an entire new derivative can be certified in 14 months.
I hope the decision-makers are working overtime with a sense of urgency to finalize their role. They bear grave responsibility to ensure the safety of future passengers that these 346 tragic deaths require. But their role also requires finding the intestinal fortitude to declare the MAX safe and put the thousands and thousands of American families back to work.
Safety is always number one and the FAA must take whatever time they need to ensure the final de-sign is safe. Any additional delays, however, seem to be an effort to deflect responsibility for the MAX when it returns to the air or perhaps a covert way to punish Boeing at the cost of many thousands of jobs.
This continued grounding is in itself a crisis that is especially hard on Wichita and the Sedgwick County region. The longer the grounding continues, the more years it will take to recover.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.