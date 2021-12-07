The Derby Recreation Commission believes healthy lifestyles take a variety of forms. Traditionally the DRC has promoted physical health through numerous programs and facilities but has recently taken steps in the direction of mental health and drug and alcohol abuse prevention.
The Derby Health Collaborative (DHC) and the DRC have joined forces to promote mental health and positivity with a chalk wall at the new Hubbard Arts Center in Derby as a part of grant funding that was received. The wall is open to any and all who wish to say something or promote mental health awareness.
In Sedgwick County, someone attempts suicide every 3.3 days. Preliminary data shows that in 2020 alone, there were 108 suicide deaths in the countywith a 225% increase in the number of youth hospitalized for mental health.
“Mental Health IS Health” is the theme of the new community mental health chalk wall at the Hubbard Arts Center. The wall was unveiled on Nov. 18. This initiative is intended for improving mental health awareness, reducing mental health stigma, strengthening community connections, accessing local care, and influencing other ways to seek help in the community.
Residents are encouraged to utilize the wall as a way to express feelings. Denying or avoiding mental health feelings doesn’t make them go away, nor does it lessen their impact. Noticing and naming emotions gives us the chance to take a step back and make choices about what to do with them. The wall’s
slogan, “truth be told, when being honest is the only way to fix it,” stems from vocal music artist Matthew West’s song “Truth Be Told.” A community wall is a great way to bring awareness of the challenges residents face and to provide encouraging messages of hope.
The Derby Health Collaborative believes that a healthy community has people who are committed to solving critical community health issues. It’s more important than ever that the community and organizations make the most of the available resources to create a community culture that values mental health.
The holidays and the days following can be particularly challenging for those experiencing mental health issues. We encourage our community to reach out to those that might be experiencing mental health issues or to reach out if you yourself are experiencing these issues. Many times the biggest step is acknowledging mental health issues and reaching out for help.
