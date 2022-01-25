It isn’t the most talked about issue right now, but you can’t spend too much time watching or reading the news before you hear something about another ransomware attack or data breach. Cybersecurity is now a critical part of connecting to the internet and, with the rise of ransomware attacks in the last couple of years, it is more important than ever.
School districts are no exception. They may not have trade secrets or process financial transactions on the scale of a bank, but when parents complete all of the forms for enrolling their children, an incredible amount of sensitive information is shared with school districts that is a valuable commodity to cyber criminals. Derby Public Schools, and all school districts, take their responsibility to protect the information entrusted to them by students, staff and families very seriously.
The Technology Department at Derby Public Schools has several layers of safeguards in place to protect that information on our systems and requires that any partners also have systems in place to protect that information. Recently, a group of technology directors from across Kansas and the Kansas State Department of Education have started developing additional guidance that can be used by all districts to help keep the information with which we are entrusted safe.
One of our most recent security improvements focuses on the weakest part of any information security system – the people. Most ransomware attacks are not the result of a sophisticated breach of computer systems, but are instead the result of a simple email sent to a large group of people, called a phishing email, where an unsuspecting person clicks on a link in an email and opens the door for the criminals to gain access to sensitive information. To aid in our efforts to keep our sensitive information secure, we have implemented an education solution that provides our stakeholders with information on how these attacks are performed and helps them to identify and not fall victim to those attacks.
Cybersecurity is all of our responsibility and, while there is no 100 percent impenetrable solution, we continue to follow best practices, follow guidance from industry experts and ensure that our staff are provided with the information they need to help ensure that neither they, nor our district, fall victim to cybercrime.
