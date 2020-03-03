Those who attended Uncorked 2020 went down the rabbit hole and took a “Leap into Wonderland!” Thank you to everyone who attended, especially those who brought the theme to life by wearing Alice in Wonderland themed costumes; the sponsors and in-kind donors; and the committed army of Uncorked volunteers.
When Alice fell down the rabbit hole, she found herself in Wonderland where she met a group of unique and unrepeatable characters and encountered unimaginable experiences. In those two ways, the Derby Community Foundation is like Wonderland.
The Community Foundation is full of unique and unrepeatable characters: the dedicated members of the Board of Directors, the energetic and creative volunteers, the generous and selfless donors, and the recipients of the Foundation’s grants and scholarships.
But unlike Alice, the unimaginable experiences encountered by the Derby Community Foundation are full of joy and promise. The foundation helps Derby High School students pursue technical certifications and college degrees, assists the Derby Senior Center with technology lab upgrades, funds CPR & First Aid training for Derby-area Girl Scout leaders, assists Victory in the Valley’s Stitches of Hope program in providing quilts for Derby area cancer patients, and so much more.
Everyone who attended Uncorked is now part of the Wonderland and life-changing work that is the Derby Community Foundation. To paraphrase the Cheshire Cat, You’re mad! I’m mad We’re all mad … about Derby!
