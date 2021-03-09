When I was a young student at El Paso Elementary, we read the book, That’s Bad! That’s Good! by Margery Cuyler. It was already a favorite book for many of us by the time we were assigned the task of creating a story of our own in the same style.
If you have not read this classic children’s book, the gist is that something happens during a main character’s adventures that the reader assumes is “bad” only to find out there is a twist, and that thing is actually “good,” and vice versa. At the time, I remember being somewhat frustrated that the chain of events were not always logical, not always a case of cause and effect. But, the mayhem of the story made it more fun to dream up how something bad might turn into something good.
Lately, I have felt like I am in that story and I can see more clearly how “that’s bad!” might not have a logical development into “that’s good!” in real life. Here are a few examples:
We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has shut down many fun in-person traditions and gatherings. That’s bad! But, the annual Derby Chamber of Commerce pancake feed fundraiser was drive-through this year. That’s good!
Teachers, students, and families have had to adapt to new teaching delivery models and the use of technology. That’s bad (or at least difficult)! But, Kendal Warkentine, an instructional coordinator at Derby High School (and one of my favorite high school teachers), received a staff I Made a Difference Award for providing technology support. That’s good!
The Sedgwick County Zoo’s male rhino, Klyde, passed away in September 2020. That’s bad! But, his offspring was born recently, surprising everyone except, presumably, the mother, Bibi. That’s good!
Many bad things happen that can’t be redeemed, or reasoned away, or even softened by humor. But, all around us, good things are happening, often in relation to the “bad” things, loose though that relation may sometimes be. I encourage you to play this game for yourself. I promise it’s more fun than the game I usually play, “It Could Be Worse.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.